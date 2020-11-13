WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - At a press conference this afternoon, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would return to stage two of its COVID-19 reopening plan, with modifications.
The rollback means that social gatherings indoors and outdoors are limited to 10 people, and patrons of restaurants, bars and nightclubs are to remain seated except for entering, exiting or using restroom facilities. The modified stage two will see no business closures at this time, according to Little.
Idaho presently has 67,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 8 a.m. Payette County has 1,114 cases.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
