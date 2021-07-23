BOISE — The Idaho Republican Party conducted an email survey July 19 - July 20, 2021, to gauge feedback on the attitudes of Idaho Republicans toward employers requiring their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and whether the government should be involved in that decision. By more than a 2-1 ratio, Idaho Republicans do not support healthcare employers mandating vaccines to their employees, and by the same percentage, Republicans believe that government should not be involved in those business decisions.
Idaho Republicans were very clear in their response — they do not agree that hospitals should mandate vaccines to employees, but they also respect the rights of employers and employees to make their own decisions.
Chairman Luna said, “This is big news! Republicans in our state made it clear to us how they feel on this tough issue. While roughly 70 percent of the respondents do not believe hospitals should require vaccinations as a condition of employment, 70 percent also believe that the government should not make those decisions for business owners. I hope this helps our legislators in their discussions and decisions-making. It certainly helps put it into perspective for me.”
This survey was emailed out to over 20,000 Idaho Republicans and roughly 6,000 respondents made their voices heard on this important issue.
