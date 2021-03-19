BOISE — Idaho Power has filed the first of two spring cost adjustments with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. This year’s annual Fixed Cost Adjustment (FCA) requests an increase of $2,816,643 for residential and small general service customers in Idaho.
If the FCA proposal is approved as filed, a typical residential customer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month would see about a $0.37 increase to their monthly bill beginning June 1. The final impact to customer bills won’t be known until the second adjustment, the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA), is filed in April. The PCA, if approved, will also become effective June 1.
The FCA annually adjusts prices up or down based on actual changes in energy use per customer during the previous year. It is a true-up mechanism that separates energy sales from revenue to eliminate financial disincentives for Idaho Power to invest in demand-side management, which can contribute to use per customer declining.
In 2020, Idaho Power’s energy efficiency programs saved an incremental 196,809 megawatt hours — the second-highest recorded savings year to date and enough energy to power approximately 17,000 average-sized homes for a year. Idaho Power values demand-side management, energy efficiency and education programs, and the FCA mechanism allows us to provide these programs to our residential and small general service customers without negative financial impacts.
The FCA allows Idaho Power to recover an IPUC-authorized level of fixed costs — costs associated with things like generation plants, power lines and substations — per customer. If the company collects less than the authorized fixed-cost amount, it can collect the difference through a surcharge. If the company collects more than the authorized amount, it refunds the difference to customers through a credit. Both scenarios have happened in the past.
Opportunities for Public Review
Idaho Power’s filing is a proposal subject to public review and approval by the utilities commission. Copies of the application are available to the public by mail:
Idaho Public Utilities Commission
11331 W. Chinden Blvd.
Building 8
Suite 201-A
Boise, ID 83714
Copies are also available at Idaho Power offices or on Idaho Power’s website, idahopower.com, or the utilities commission website, puc.idaho.gov. Customers also may subscribe to the IPUC’s RSS feed to receive periodic updates via email about the case. Written comments regarding Idaho Power’s application may be filed with the utilities commission.
