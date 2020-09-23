In support of Idaho Power’s commitment to clean energy — and in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, which runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 4 — the company announced new electric vehicle (EV) goals for its fleet on Sept. 22.

Idaho Power already operates numerous EVs, including hybrid bucket trucks and electric utility vehicles. But the company is taking the next step by setting the following goals to further electrify its fleet by 2030:

• Passenger Cars: 75% electric and 100% of new purchases electric

• Other Vehicles, including SUVs*: 35% electric

• Forklifts: 75% electric and 100% of new purchases electric

*Under 8,600 pounds

Learn more about EVs, including model comparisons and savings calculations, at idahopower.com/ev. Businesses can also find information about installing charging stations and available incentives.

To learn about Idaho Power’s goal to provide 100% clean energy to customers by 2045, visit https://bit.ly/2HqZdaR

