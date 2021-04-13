Work continues this week on Idaho Power’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the third meeting of the IRP Advisory Council (IRPAC).
The focus of this 20-year plan is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure energy remains reliable, affordable and clean.
Idaho Power enlists the assistance of its customers in developing the IRP through an advisory panel — the IRPAC, which includes representatives from the environmental community, industrial customers, irrigators, state legislators, public utility commission representatives and other interested parties.
The next meeting is Thursday, April 8, at 9 a.m. Meeting agendas and materials are available at idahopower.com/irp. Those interested in attending the meeting can request online access by emailing irp@idahopower.com.
