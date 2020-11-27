BOISE —Earlier this month, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) launched its new website, developed by Access Idaho. The website still exists at the same domain (parksandrecreation.idaho.gov) but is now much more mobile-compatible.
“This has been a goal of the department for years; it’s great to see it finally happening! We knew that more and more people were accessing the site on mobile and how difficult that was to navigate,” said Chelsea Chambers, IDPR Communications Department. “The new site is significantly more intuitive and is also compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”
Users will find that the information they need is much more accessible. New carousel sliders on the home page make finding park and activity information only a click away.
Large, blue navigation buttons (that conveniently stack on mobile) can be found at the bottom of each park and activity page, which allows users to quickly find what they are looking for.
And the new “Park Update” boxes ensure that site visitors are aware of park condition reports, hours of operation, campsite availability, and more.
Try out the new website for yourself at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.
