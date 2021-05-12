BOISE — The Department of Health and Welfare, in coordination with Gov. Brad Little, announced today that Idaho continues to thrive during the pandemic and is moving from stage 3 to dtage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
“Thanks to the actions of Idahoans in protecting their neighbors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s schools and businesses have stayed open longer than almost every other state and we have prevented a crisis in our health care system. The move to Stage 4 signals to Idahoans that we have been open, and we will stay open, and we must keep up the good work,” Little said.
“Our overall numbers are very encouraging, and we are confident about our decision to move the state to Stage 4,” said department director Dave Jeppesen. “We’re currently seeing some of the best numbers we have seen since last summer. We think the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the main reasons for that, and we want to encourage people who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine to consider choosing to get the vaccine to allow things to continue to improve.”
Under the Stage 4 Stay Healthy Guidelines:
• Idaho remains open with recommendations to protect lives, healthcare access, and the economy.
• Vaccines are encouraged to help keep Idaho open.
• There are no more recommended gathering size limitations, but recommended guidance on how to gather safely is available and encouraged.
• Face coverings are recommended when physical distancing is difficult per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Face coverings continue to be required for people who are visiting or working in a long-term care facility, to protect vulnerable residents.
• Everyone, including businesses, should follow physical distancing and sanitation recommendations.
View the Stage 4 Stay Healthy guidelines at https://rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening/. View business-specific protocols at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening/.
Everyone 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. There are no out-of-pocket costs to anyone who gets the vaccine. FDA has now authorized vaccine for those 12 to 15 years of age and CDC recommendations are expected later this week.
Find a vaccine provider by visiting https://covidvaccine.idaho.gov/
