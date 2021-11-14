FRUITLAND — The Idaho Lottery will announce this year’s recipients of their annual Bucks for Books program during a ceremony at Fruitland Elementary School on Monday. The event begins at 10 a.m.
Fruitland Elementary is one of 39 recipients around Idaho who will receive their check and new books for the year.
Background
This year’s awards will total over $100,000 spread among schools across the entire Gem State. Bucks for Books is done by the Idaho Lottery in collaboration with the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, in the Gem State, though, a majority of all Idaho public schools lack sufficient resources for their entire annual library needs. About 28% of public elementary schools report an annual budget of $100 or less for book procurement, while 62% of Idaho’s elementary schools report an annual budget of less than $1,000. This is why the Idaho Lottery, in coordination with the Idaho Commission for Libraries, introduced its Books for Bucks Idaho School Library Program in 2019.
The Idaho Lottery was created specifically to benefit public education in the State of Idaho. Supporting elementary school libraries, and youth literacy through the Bucks for Books program, is yet another way to further their mission of benefitting public schools
Fruitland Elementary is at 1100 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
