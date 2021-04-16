At a hearing Monday, Idaho state legislators reacted to a proposal to move the Oregon/Idaho border to bring rural Oregon counties under Idaho’s jurisdiction. Chair of the House committee Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R - Idaho Falls, welcomed the idea, saying “With everybody moving to Idaho, it isn’t lost on me the addition of landmass, water, resources, agriculture, timber; there are some appealing things to Idahoans, at least in my estimation, to even consider this.”
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, said “I think this is a broader conversation we need to have throughout the United States from our rural areas to our urban areas who... forget where their food comes from.”
The hearing on this topic was a joint meeting of the Idaho Senate Resources and Environment committee and the Idaho House Environment, Energy, and Technology committee. Approximately a third of the membership of the Idaho legislature are members of these two committees.
Former Speaker of the Oregon House, Mark Simmons of Elgin, Oregon testified in favor of moving the border, describing how it would strengthen Idaho by adding the deep-water port at Coos Bay to Idaho, making it less dependent on Oregon’s decisions regarding ports and the federal government’s upcoming decisions to perhaps eliminate locks on the Snake River.
Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, told the committees that rural Oregon’s economy would boom under Idaho’s low-tax regulatory environment, making the area a benefit to Idaho’s state budget.
The full video of the hearing is available at the Committees’ webpages: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2021/standingcommittees/HENV
Video highlights are linked here: https://www.greateridaho.org/idaho-legislators-react-at-hearing-on-greater-idaho/
