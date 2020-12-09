BOISE – Gov. Brad Little announced today the hiring of Idaho lawyer Brady Hall to serve as General Counsel for the Office of the Governor.
“Brady will serve Idahoans well in his new role as General Counsel for my office and a member of my leadership team. He is an experienced and skilled attorney. I look forward to his work and leadership on important legal and policy matters affecting the people we serve,” Little said.
An Idaho native, Hall received his law degree and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, political science, and sociology from the University of Idaho. He has been a partner at Boise-based law firm Moore Elia Kraft & Hall since 2007 and served as an intelligence officer for the U.S. Department of Defense where he deployed to Iraq in support of U.S. counterinsurgency operations.
Hall is an experienced litigation and trial attorney who has spent the last dozen years defending Idaho and other governmental entities in complex state and federal lawsuits. He represented Idahoans and their businesses in courts throughout the state. Hall also handled numerous cases in the U.S. District Court of Idaho and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and was recently lead counsel in a case filed in the U.S. Supreme Court. Hall has volunteered hundreds of hours protecting the interests of children in court proceedings.
Hall took over for Brian Wonderlich, who is leaving the Governor’s Office to work in the private sector.
“I sincerely thank Brian Wonderlich for serving the people of Idaho so capably as my General Counsel for the past two years and as the chair of my transition team after my election. He is a loyal friend and an intelligent lawyer, and he will be deeply missed in my office. I wish him well as he takes another career step,” Little said.
In addition, Little announced he promoted Bobbi-Jo Meuleman to the position of Deputy Chief of Staff. She will retain her duties as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the Governor’s Office. In her new role, she will direct day-to-day management of the Governor’s Office and engage in a variety of other projects while still serving as the primary liaison between the Governor’s Office and legislators, tribes, the business community, and officials in federal, state, county and city government.
