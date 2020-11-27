BOISE – Idahoans who have lost their jobs or experienced a reduction in hours for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic now have an opportunity to tap federal resources to help pay for the training and education costs of pursuing a new career path.
The new program from the Idaho Workforce Development Council (WDC) is specifically designed to connect Idahoans who experienced some kind of work stoppage with the funding, education and career planning essential to rejoining the workforce. The program, called “Idaho Launch,” is anchored by a newly expanded website tailored to connect Idahoans directly with opportunities to train for known, in-demand skills and jobs.
Wendi Secrist, Executive Director of WDC, is urging Idahoans impacted by the pandemic economy to act quickly to take advantage of federal CARES Act funds that are now available for education and training. Applicants can qualify for up to 100 percent of tuition assistance, she said. The deadline to apply for the funding is Dec. 4, and the first step is filling out a simple form on the Idaho Launch website.
“Idaho’s labor market will undoubtedly look a lot different when we emerge from the pandemic than it did pre-COVID,” said Idaho Gov. Brad Little. “That’s why we are encouraging workers who may have experienced any stoppage of work in the last nine months to begin thinking about their next moves. We’re confident that Idaho Launch can help in that transition by providing inspiration, direction and resources to help Idahoans prepare for their future.”
The expanded Idaho Launch website features a variety of functions designed to help Idahoans research in-demand careers and skills in specific regions of the state using data collected this summer, when the WDC surveyed more than 800 employers about their plans for hiring and the specific skills they seek.
Idaho Launch can help visitors connect with training providers or coaches, identify appropriate training opportunities, including classes or certifications available at Idaho’s institutions of higher-education or high-quality training centers and providers, and directly apply for financial assistance.
The website also features a tool called “SKILL SYNC,” which helps visitors match their skills to industry needs, research new skills that could provide a competitive edge, and find the training required to get a specific job.
“A big part of our mission right now is not only to help job seekers figure out how to get back into the job market, but to inspire them to potentially reimagine their careers and provide the tools to put them in a better position to re-enter Idaho’s workforce,” said Secrist, who added that more than 125,000 Idahoans have filed for unemployment during the pandemic. “Idaho Launch is built with this personal and career transformation in mind.”
