BOISE — National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is marking its 40th anniversary in Idaho and across the nation this week, and Marsy’s Law for Idaho is helping raise awareness about the challenges facing crime victims, the need for stronger rights and more resources essential to supporting victim needs.
The theme for 2021 — “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities” — takes on even more significance amid the pandemic and the impact it’s had on rising reports of domestic violence, sexual abuse, child abuse and other crimes against persons. The mission of NCVRW21 also highlights the importance of leveraging and supporting organizations dedicated to helping victims of crime and ensuring they have the resources to support their work.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week runs from April 18-24 and will include buildings in downtown Boise illuminated in purple light throughout the week. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a proclamation emphasizing the important work of Idaho’s victims support network, and former Idaho state Senator Cherie Buckner Webb penned an op-ed for newspapers urging community involvement this week.
“While it’s remarkable to reflect on the achievements in victims’ rights movement during the last 40 years, everyone who works with crime victims knows just how challenging the last 12 months have been,” said Pamela Jagosh, state director for Marsy’s Law for Idaho. “The pandemic related lockdowns, isolation, economic uncertainty and other factors have increased demand for victim services and stressed the system that supports victims.”
In addition to the purple lighting project, Marsy’s Law is collaborating with coffee shops in the Treasure Valley on a purple sticker campaign and sharing on Facebook and Twitter personal narratives of crime victims talking about the importance of their rights in the justice system and their journey from victim to survivor.
Marsy’s Law for Idaho, a grassroots organization committed to strengthening victims’ rights, will also help promote on social media the events being organized by victim advocacy groups around the state. This includes a candlelight vigil on April 24 at 7 p.m. at the historic Caldwell Train Depot.
President Reagan signed the first proclamation honoring crime victims in 1981, ushering in the first National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Every year, Idahoans are victimized in some way by more than 17,000 crimes across the state, and millions more Americans are victimized across the country.
Marsy’s Law for Idaho is a proposed constitutional amendment that would provide victims with more protection, a stronger voice in the justice system and the legal standing to assert and enforce their rights in Idaho courts.
