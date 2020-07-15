BOISE – The Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) announces its new partnership with myhELO, a telehealth technology provider.
IHDE’s partnership with myhELO will provide rapid, reliable access to patients via secure messaging, video, automated email and text updates, reminders and more. IHDE believes this HIPAA compliant new service will add value for their existing stakeholders, helping them to continue providing vital healthcare services to Idaho’s citizens and communities.
In March, IHDE rolled out an initiative to allow temporary, free IHDE Clinical Portal access to providers throughout the state due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. To continue to support the community during COVID-19, IHDE will provide free telehealth access for the first six months.
“IHDE remains committed to delivering services that help providers navigate the current healthcare landscape in Idaho, particularly in our vulnerable rural communities,” said Dr. Craig Jones, Chief Medical Officer, IHDE. “As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, IHDE’s partnership with myhELO will assist providers in delivering high-quality care in a safe, healthy environment through telehealth versus in-person appointments.”
IHDE’s continued goal is to provide services that address the social, behavioral, and medical needs of the population throughout the State, including resource shortages in Idaho’s rural communities, to aid Idahoans during this healthcare pandemic.
Providers who are interested in learning more about the myhELO services, or to sign-up for an account should contact IHDE at telehealth@idahohde.org.
