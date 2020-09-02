BOISE — On Sept. 1, Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) announced its partnership with Connect America, the nation’s largest independent provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), to deliver remote patient monitoring technology solutions to help bridge the gap between individuals and healthcare providers.
This also means that providers will have advanced remote monitoring capabilities in conjunction with patient’s health records and telehealth capabilities offered by IHDE.
“By teaming up with Connect America, IHDE can offer remote patient monitoring, medication management systems, and PERS to the provider community to help care for the patients they serve,” said Hans Kastensmith, IHDE’s Executive Director. “Connect America brings over 35 years of life-saving services and has improved the quality of life of more than a million individuals and their caregivers. As accountable care programs advance and with the onset of COVID-19 it is becoming more important than ever to enable patients to receive advanced care remotely and to ease the burden on providers to acquire the systems to deliver that care.”
Connect America offers expertise, innovation, and commitment to service, making them the ideal partner for IHDE. Connect America’s web-based platform offers numerous entry points to monitor, educate, engage patients, and their proprietary predictive analytics tool can identify and stratify risk factors.
“In today’s healthcare environment, there is a critical need for remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and other connected care solutions that dramatically reduce the burdens on hospitals and healthcare providers and deliver better outcomes for patients,” said Richard Brooks, President of the Healthcare Division at Connect America. “Connect America is leading through innovation with life-saving healthcare technology solutions, the benefits of which will positively impact Idaho Health Data Exchange members.”
IHDE’s partnership with Connect America helps create a safe option to ensure continuity of care by giving healthcare providers the ability to remotely offer essential preventative, chronic, and routine care thereby reducing hospital burden, while improving outcomes for patients and their families.
