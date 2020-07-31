BOISE — On Wednesday, Idaho Health Data Exchange, Idaho’s statewide Health Information Exchange, announced a new partnership with Aunt Bertha, the leading search and referral platform of social service organizations, to provide a safe, secure, and effective platform for participants to connect patients with social services. This tool will help users better understand and act on patients’ social determinants of health, in addition to connecting patients with resources to improve health equity.
Factors such as the conditions in which people live, learn, and play affect a wide variety of health risks and outcomes. As much as 80% of a person’s health is defined by social determinants of health. While thousands of nonprofits and social-care providers are addressing these needs, navigating the system to get help is both difficult and time-consuming. Aunt Bertha’s social care network connects verified social care providers with people seeking help. In Idaho, there are over 2,000 social service organizations connected through Aunt Bertha, making it easy to find the appropriate local services.
“IHDE’s new partnership allows a participant to access Aunt Bertha’s network as they are working in a patient record,” said Hans Kastensmith, IHDE’s Executive Director. “This partnership will provide support for a more complete, well-coordinated service through a single access point to an individual’s medical record for referral capabilities.”
“Aunt Bertha began with a simple idea — that every person and family should be able to find help with dignity and ease,” said Erine Gray, Aunt Bertha Founder and CEO. “Now, with our partnership with IHDE, we are able to do just that for thousands of Idahoans. As for the State’s health plans, hospital systems, and Community Based Organizations offering help, Aunt Bertha will be providing these organizations with the tools and insights to deliver the right services to the right places and to do more with less.”
IHDE and Aunt Bertha’s new partnership will provide resources such as safe and affordable housing, access to education, public safety, availability of healthy foods, and better access to local emergency/health services. This collaboration establishes a platform to significantly improve population and health outcomes throughout the state of Idaho.
