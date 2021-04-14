BOISE — March went out like a lion, but so far, Idaho drivers have faced much better conditions at the pump in April. According to AAA, the Gem State’s average price for regular held steady at $3.06 per gallon this week, while the national average decreased by a penny.
In fact, 40 states saw prices fluctuate by a penny or less.
Idaho’s average price is 21 cents more than a month ago, and $1.02 more expensive than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $2.86, which is two cents more than a month ago and a dollar more than a year ago.
AAA says that steady crude oil prices, a slight dip in fuel demand, and increased refinery production caused gasoline stocks to build this week, which helped stabilize pump prices. Demand currently sits at 8.7 million barrels per day, which is much higher than the 5.5 million barrels per day from a year ago, but significantly less than the 9.8 million barrels per day recorded in April 2019.
Refinery production recently hit 84 percent of capacity, the highest level this year.
“We believe that April fuel demand will remain below where it was in 2019, because even though there’s growing confidence in the vaccine rollout, we’ve still got a way to go before everything gets back to normal,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “That said, fuel demand could certainly spike in the spring and summer, and if it does, gas prices could be on the move again.”
The West Texas Intermediate price for crude oil stayed below $60 per barrel for five days in a row this week. Crude oil makes up about half the price of finished gasoline.
Gas prices in the Treasure Valley and Lewiston were down a penny this week and dropped by two cents in Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene. Idaho Falls prices were up a penny, and Twin Falls prices jumped a nickel.
Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of April 12:
Boise - $3.19
Coeur d’Alene - $2.69
Franklin - $3.16
Idaho Falls - $2.99
Lewiston - $2.81
Pocatello - $3.05
Twin Falls - $3.15
