BOISE – Fall is in the air and at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close.

“With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have completed many of their big trips and are now staying closer to home,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Lower fuel demand translates to lower pump prices, and we’ve also captured some savings in the recent switch to winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper to produce than summer-blend.”



