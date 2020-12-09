BOISE – Idaho drivers have already received a nice present this holiday season. According to AAA, the state’s average gas price is currently 64 cents cheaper than a year ago, the third-largest decrease in the country.
Now just nine cents apart, Idaho’s average price is falling, while the U.S. average has increased by
four cents in the past month. However, pump prices are expected to drop to end the year.
Today, Idaho’s average price is $2.27, which is four cents less than a month ago and 64 cents less
than a year ago. The national average currently sits at $2.16, which is four cents more than a month ago, but 42 cents less than a year ago. To begin the week, Idaho fell out of its usual spot in the 7th to 9th place range for most expensive fuel and is currently ranked 12th in the country.
“It’s still too early to predict how current restrictions will impact holiday travel volumes, and in turn, gas prices,” says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. “Drivers might pay a little more to fill up in the days leading up to Christmas, but right now, things are looking very good for the family budget.”
Arizona leads the way for the biggest yearly decrease (-69 cents), but several Gem State neighbors
made the top ten list, including Nevada (-65 cents), Utah (-63 cents), Colorado (-61 cents), Oregon (-
56 cents), and Wyoming (-54 cents).
“Some Western states like Idaho have longer distribution networks that can increase the price of
fuel delivery, but when demand softens, we also reap some of the biggest savings,” Conde said. “No one welcomes the effects of the pandemic, but it’s clear that they are combining with colder temperatures to keep people closer to home and drive down prices.”
In another surprising development, Coeur d’Alene drivers are paying less than the national average
today. Lewiston prices dropped by a nickel this week, while prices in the Treasure Valley decreased by two cents.
Crude oil prices recently hit their highest point in nine months, reaching $46 per barrel as the market expressed early optimism that COVID-19 vaccines will eventually ease travel restrictions and restore fuel demand in early 2021. Amid the optimism, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced plans to increase crude oil production, with adjustments to be made on a monthly basis as needed.
Drivers can review the AAA COVID-19 Travel Restrictions map for the latest information.
Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of Dec. 7:
Boise - $2.25
Coeur d’Alene - $2.14
Franklin - $2.29
Idaho Falls - $2.19
Lewiston - $2.35
Pocatello - $2.27
Twin Falls - $2.32
