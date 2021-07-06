BOISE – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced today that its 2021 grant application process is open between July 1 and July 31, 2021 to Idaho 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating or relieve hunger. Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, purchase nutrition education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc), or promote access for anyone in need, including underserved and/or marginalized populations..
The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho, and The Idaho Foodbank. The fund is financed by the generosity of the Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns. In 2020 grants totaling $114,631.94 were allocated to 35 statewide nonprofits that provide critical nutrition education and hunger relief services across the state.
• Hunger relief organizations serving Idahoans are eligible to apply for these grants
• Applicants do not need to be associated with the steward organizations mentioned above to apply for or receive funding.
• Grants will be awarded in early October.
• Applications can be found online or a hardcopy can be requested by sending an email to: grants@idahofoodbankfund.org
• Click here for more information and the online application form: https://idahofoodbankfund.org/
About the Idaho Food Bank Fund
The Idaho Foodbank is the recognized fiduciary agent for the Idaho Food Bank Fund, which is administered through an agreement among three statewide organizations: The Idaho Foodbank, Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho.
