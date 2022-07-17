TWIN FALLS — On July 12, the Idaho FFA Foundation received a $100,000 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services to go towards funding FFA Programs throughout the State of Idaho.
Northwest staff, foundation staff, Idaho FFA Members, Advisors, and Board Members met to celebrate this momentous occasion and discussed the influence this will have for years to come. This infusion of funds will provide Supervised Agricultural Experience Grants and support other FFA Programs.
“It is an honor and a privilege to have been granted this amazing gift from Northwest Farm Credit Services that will support the Idaho FFA SAE projects and other FFA programs. This infusion will propel the Idaho FFA SAE program to the next level and be able to directly support students in their efforts as they develop critical skills that will help them in college and career, including responsibility, communication, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration. Thank you NWFCS for your support and for believing in our Idaho FFA members,” said Marcia Jedry, Idaho FFA Foundation executive director.
“Northwest Farm Credit Services is pleased to support Idaho’s youth through the FFA program. This donation will have an impact across the state and help students explore their career interests through the Supervised Agricultural Experience program. The grants funded by this donation will help our youth develop their talents as entrepreneurs, learn essential financial planning and management skills, and support the long-term success of Idaho agriculture,” said Doug Robison, Northwest’s Idaho president.
SAE is a student-led, instructor supervised, work-based learning experience within Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource Industries. There are five categories- Ownership/Entrepreneurship, Placement/Internship, Research, Exploratory, School-Based Enterprise and Service-Learning.
Moving forward, the Idaho FFA Foundation will be bestowing these grants and working to continue offering these opportunities to Idaho FFA Members for years to come.
