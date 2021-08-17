BOISE – Thirty Idaho elementary schools will have the opportunity to protect their students’ wellnessand ability to learn by building resilience, belonging and connections through Sources of Strength this school year.
The Idaho Lives Project at the State Department of Education is now accepting applications from elementary schools interested in implementing Sources of Strength Elementary for 2021-22. Applications are due by midnight Friday, Sept. 3.
“Sources of Strength teaches positive, proactive strategies to protect children from dangers such as bullying, substance abuse, violence and suicide,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “We were thrilled to extend the program to younger students last year, and the response was wonderful. This year, we’re able to offer Sources of Strength to 30 Idaho elementary schools, nearly twice as many as last year.”
The classroom-based lessons are designed for 3rd through 5th grades, but they also can be used in 6th grade elementary classrooms. The program is presented in 12 engaging, strength-based units with a strong social-emotional learning component. Learn more by visiting https://sourcesofstrength.org/elementary/.
The 30 successful applicants will each receive two days of coaches’ training in October or November, plus program materials for up to eight classrooms. Contact Hannah Crumrine at (208) 322-6816 or hcrumrine@sde.idaho.gov with questions.
Idaho began implementing Sources of Strength for middle and high schools in 2013, and the peer-based youth suicide prevention program has been successful in more than 100 schools since then. The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project, a State Department of Education partnership with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.