BOISE – Sixty elected officials in Idaho completed the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, earning $50,000 for schools in the state. The Steps for Schools walking challenge encourages Idaho legislators and other elected officials to be active, set a
good example and earn money to donate to a school or school district of their choice.
The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active. These funds also can be used for any COVID-19 relief efforts happening at the school.
Participants had two options in this year’s challenge: average 5,000 steps per day in February to earn $500 or average 10,000 steps per day to earn $1,000 for a school or school district. There were 40 participants who reached the 10,000-step goal this year.
“We had a record number of participants this year, and it’s the children at Idaho schools that will benefit from all of the steps taken by our elected officials,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director. “Walking is the one of the best things people can do for their own health. We’re thankful that so many of our elected officials set a great example by walking in the Steps for Schools walking challenge.”
This year’s challenge marked the seventh overall that the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered to legislators and other elected officials. Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has awarded $171,700 to Idaho schools on behalf of the challenge participants.
Among legislators who took part in the challenge were Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth.
In an email on Tuesday, Lee stated she walked 250,523 steps to earn money for the Fruitland School District. Her efforts generated $500 for the district.
“I signed up to support local schools as well as a motivation for myself to get up and move more during the long legislative days,” wrote Lee. “I took more walks around the Capitol, and took the stairs instead of the elevator as much as I could. I didn’t get to 10,000 steps a day, but even though the contest is over, I plan to continue walking daily and encourage others to just start with taking a few more steps daily.”
Lee said the challenge was a “great reminder and incentive” for her to get exercise and to improve her physical and mental health. She says students should do more walking, describing it as an “easy way to get healthy.”
In a separate email on Tuesday, Kerby said he took 303,641 steps for the challenge, earning $1,000 for the Midvale School District.
“ My goal year around is to walk 10,000 steps per day, but it is hard to do consistently,” Kerby admitted. “With this program I paid more attention to getting a good walk in every day to get an average of 10,000 steps for the entire month of February. I went for a good long walk every evening, sightseeing, in some cases stopping for a bite to eat, trying to make exercise fun.”
Kerby’s message to students is to find an exercise that is enjoyable for them, “and do it on a consistent basis.”
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
