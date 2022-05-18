Purchase Access

Idaho Division of Veterans Services

BOISE – The Idaho Division of Veterans Services invites the public to attend this year’s Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30th starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. The ceremony is held to honor and remember all those who died serving in defense to our Nation as well those who served and are still serving in our Armed Forces.

This year’s ceremony will include a wreath presentation by multiple Veteran and Civic Organizations, Aircraft Flyover performed by the 124th Fighter Wing, support and participation by the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. Speakers will include representatives from the Governor’s office, elected officials, and the keynote speaker will be combat veteran Dan Nelson.

Public parking for this event will be at Optimist Park located at the intersection of Hill and Horseshoe Bend Roads. Transportation will be provided by buses donated by the Brown Bus Company and Valley Regional Transit.

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is located at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, and is co-located with Dry Creek Cemetery. Please arrive early for transportation to the ceremony site as the event will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and conclude by 11 a.m.

The cemetery will be decorated with a single U.S. Flag placed with dignity and respect at each gravesite by the Captain Art Jackson Young Marines on the morning of Saturday, May 25th. These s raised with respect and honor by members from The Mission Continues of Boise.

As part of the Memorial holiday weekend, also on Monday, May 30, volunteers from Bugles Across America will render TAPS and the Boise Highlanders will play Amazing Grace on the bagpipes at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

For more information, phone the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at (208) 780-1340 or visit our webpage at: http://www.veterans.idaho.gov/cemetery



