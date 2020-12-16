BOISE – This week, Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean L. Cameron was voted President-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
The NAIC is part of the state-based system of insurance regulation in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Director Cameron served as Vice President of the NAIC for 2020. Starting January 1, 2021 Director Cameron will become the organization’s President-Elect and in January 2022 he will become President.
“The responsibility to defend the role of state insurance departments from federal intervention is one I take very seriously,” said Director Dean Cameron. “Allowing states to be their own laboratories of innovation not only strengthens the industry, but also empowers states to better protect consumers. I am profoundly grateful to be part of a leadership team that shares those same values, and it is an honor to lead the Idaho way with common sense approaches and solutions.”
Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. For more information about the NAIC’s newly elected officers, visit https://bit.ly/2LDhrYL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.