WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a news release Thursday, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams demanding a response to Idaho’s grizzly bear delisting petition.  

“Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting of the grizzly bear due to a recent and significant increase in depredation events within the state,” the Delegation wrote. “Over the past five years, Idaho’s Boundary and Bonner Counties annually experienced two to three grizzly bear depredation events. This year that number was 21.”



