WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a news release Thursday, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher sent a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams demanding a response to Idaho’s grizzly bear delisting petition.
“Idahoans have a unique interest in the delisting of the grizzly bear due to a recent and significant increase in depredation events within the state,” the Delegation wrote. “Over the past five years, Idaho’s Boundary and Bonner Counties annually experienced two to three grizzly bear depredation events. This year that number was 21.”
“As grizzly bear populations continue to meet and exceed recovery targets, human-bear interactions will also increase,” the letter continued. “Pending resolution of Idaho’s petition to delist the grizzly bear population in the lower 48 states, we request that USFWS devote more of the resources that are currently allocated to preventing human-bear interactions on the regional scale to Idaho.”
Background: The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. In 2017, Fish and Wildlife removed the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of the grizzly bear from the endangered species list, citing a significant increase in bear populations and a doubling of their range land. In September 2018, a federal judge in Montana ruled to put the grizzly bear back on the endangered species list. The state of Wyoming appealed the decision, and in July 2020 a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the continued protections for the grizzly bear. The State of Idaho submitted a petition to the Fish and Wildlife on March 9 to delist the grizzly bear in the “Lower 48” United States. The agency has failed to review the petition within the 90-day timeframe required by the Endangered Species Act and has still not responded to Idaho’s petition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.