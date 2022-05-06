By Idaho Office of Drug Policy
BOISE — The Idaho Office of Drug Policy invites communities across Idaho to join in the observance of National Prevention Week from May 8-14. The week is dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health through increased community involvement, partner engagement, and resource sharing.
The week includes the following 2022 daily themes to focus substance use and mental health topics:
• Monday, May 9: Strengthening Community Resilience: Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention
• Tuesday, May 10: Preventing Substance Use and Promoting Mental Health in Youth
• Wednesday, May 11: Preventing Suicide: Everyone Plays a Role
• Thursday, May 12: The Talent Pipeline: Enhancing the Prevention Workforce
• Friday, May 13: Prevention is Everywhere: Highlighting Efforts Across Settings and Communities
• Saturday, May 14: Celebrating Prevention Heroes
The week is a week to recognize prevention efforts in organizations and communities across all ages, though the timing is an opportunity for schools and organizations to host prevention-themed activities with students and families during key periods of social transitions, a risk factor for youth substance use. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), adolescents and full-time college students most often use substances for the first time in June or July.
In recognition of NPW, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy encourages prevention professionals, educators, and parents to attend a free virtual presentation titled Parenting Skills to Prevent Drug & Alcohol Addiction, presented by Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Erica Komisar. The event will take place on Tuesday from noon to 1:15 p.m. MST and will focus on parenting strategies to prevent drug and alcohol misuse, aligning with the week’s focus of preventing substance use and promoting mental health in youth.
More information and online registration can be found at odp.idaho.gov/events. Additional resources for participation can be found at the Office of Drug Policy and and SAMHSA websites. Here are a few tips and resources to get started:
• Join in raising prevention awareness via SAMSHA’s planning toolkits, tools, and support for participation.
• Visit betheparents.org to learn about the risks of underage drinking and how to prevent it.
• View local supervised afterschool programs through the Idaho Out of School of School Network. Supervised afterschool programs positively impact young people’s mental and physical health.
• Connect with local prevention by locating a service provider or coalition in your area. Use these tips for working with partners.
The office is proud to join communities across the state in celebrating National Prevention Week in an effort to encourage healthy decision making, strengthen community, build resilience, and create hope.
