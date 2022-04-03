BOISE — The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund in partnership with Optum Idaho and other local organizations are working together to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout the month of April, activities organized by community partners will be dedicated to promoting ways to prevent child abuse. This year’s theme is “Be A Champion 4 Idaho Kids.”
Child abuse falls into the category of Adverse Childhood Experiences, better known as ACES. Behavioral health providers are making great strides in prevention by identifying and addressing potential issues early on and a key component of that is an involved community that cares about one another. ACES can be mitigated by Positive Childhood Experiences and increasing protective factors. That’s why we’re joining forces to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Blue is the national color of Child Abuse Prevention and one way that Idahoans around the state can participate in the efforts is to wear your favorite shade of blue throughout the month, take a picture and post it on all your social media accounts with the hashtag #Champion4IDKids. Idaho families and children need champions like you, so please participate in any way possible.
“There are so many ways to get involved and raise awareness about child abuse prevention,” said Molly Kaczmarek, Practice Manager of the St. Luke’s CARES Clinic. “Our kids are the future of our communities and it’s vital that we make sure they have a chance to lead their best lives.”
