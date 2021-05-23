BOISE — The Idaho Behavioral Health Council has today released the first draft of its strategic plan to improve care for Idahoans with mental health and substance use disorders.
The council will host an event at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, June 1, via Zoom, to accept public comment that will help further develop the strategic plan. Registration is required by May 27.
The council includes representatives from across Idaho’s three branches of government (the Executive Branch, Judicial Branch and the Idaho Legislature). Thirteen members are working collaboratively with local government, providers, community partners, and consumers of behavioral health services and their families to develop the statewide strategic plan — action-oriented recommendations that improve access to care and a timeline to accomplish them.
The public comment event is a chance to provide comments about the draft strategic plan, a copy of which is available here. A final version of the plan is expected to be published later in June.
Meeting instructions and a Zoom link will be emailed to registrants after registration closes. Please use the same name for registration and Zoom log-in.
Written comments about the draft plan may be submitted to IBHC@dhw.idaho.gov. A survey also is available to gather feedback. The event will be available to watch on the council’s YouTube page.
It is the council’s vision that adults, children, and their families who live with mental illness and addiction receive the behavioral health care services they need when they need them. Council members believe if this vision is realized, then people in Idaho will have a better quality of life, reduced risk of involvement with the criminal justice system, and make Idaho communities healthier, safer places to live.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
The State of Idaho’s Judicial Branch works to preserve the rights of Idahoans through accessible, efficient, and impartial judicial services. Learn more at isc.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.