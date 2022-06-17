CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is nearing a major milestone in the Interstate 84 widening project in Caldwell, bringing extended ramp closures and traffic changes near the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 29).
Between June and September, each of the ramps at the Franklin Road Interchange will close for six weeks. The closures will allow crews to rebuild the ramps and connect them to new lanes on I-84.
Although exact dates are subject to change due to weather and other factors, ITD expects:
• On Sunday, the westbound off-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Drivers will be detoured to 10th Avenue, where they can turn around and access Franklin Road from eastbound I-84.
• On June 26, the eastbound on-ramp will close at 10 p.m. and remain closed for six weeks. Traffic will detour down 21st Avenue to Blaine Street, then west to the 10th Avenue Interchange.
• On June 26, Linden Street will close under I-84 at 10 p.m. until late 2022 while crews finish the reconstruction of the underpass.
Once these two ramps re-open in late July, the other two ramps will close until early September. In addition to the extended closures, motorists can expect occasional nighttime lane restrictions on I-84 and ramps in the area. To request email or text updates about upcoming closures, text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422.
“We ask motorists to be patient this summer and drive safely. We will keep everyone informed and look for every opportunity to expedite the process,” said Shawna King, ITD Design/Construction Engineer.
ITD is expanding I-84 to three lanes in each direction between the Franklin Road Interchange in Caldwell and the Karcher Interchange in Nampa. Traffic will be shifted to the newest lanes in the I-84 median in June, allowing crews to begin rebuilding the existing outside lanes.
