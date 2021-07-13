CALDWELL – Traffic impacts will continue this summer on Interstate 84 in Canyon County as the Idaho Transportation Department moves to the next stage of Interstate expansion. The newest stage of work includes widening I-84 to three lanes and replacing 20 bridges and canal crossings between Caldwell and Nampa.
Here’s what drivers can expect in July:
I-84 in Nampa: Karcher Road to Franklin Boulevard
• Occasional overnight lane closures will continue on I-84 in Nampa for several weeks while crews seal the surface of the Northside Interchange bridge and a nearby railroad bridge. The process will extend the lifespan of each bridge.
I-84 Ustick Road Overpass (Caldwell)
• Crews are rebuilding the overpass to accommodate additional lanes on I-84. Traffic has been detoured to Middleton Road and Cleveland Road until Summer 2022. A shorter-term detour is in place around Aviation Way until September.
I-84 in Caldwell: Franklin Road to Karcher Road
• Shoulder closures and nightly lane restrictions have begun on I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa. Traffic will move to temporary pavement later this month while crews begin building new lanes in the median. Weekend ramp closures will be scheduled later this month at the Franklin Road Interchange (Exit 29).
“With multiple work zones and multiple crews out on I-84, we need drivers to stay alert and informed,” said ITD project manager Mark Campbell. “Every piece of infrastructure on I-84 needs to be modified to accommodate more traffic. We are sending regular updates by text and email to help drivers plan ahead.”
Community members can sign up for I-84 updates by texting 84CORRIDOR to I-866-ITD-84CC.
More information about the expansion of I-84 in Canyon County is available at itdprojects.org/84corridor.
