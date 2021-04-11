NAMPA – Interstate 84 will be closed between Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and Karcher/Midland Blvd (Exit 33) in Nampa on Sunday and Monday nights, April 11 and 12, while crews remove forms under the bridge and place new retaining wall panels for the Middleton Overpass.
One direction of I-84 will be closed at a time. Road closures will begin at 10 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. each morning.
- Eastbound I-84 will be closed Sunday night. Traffic will exit at Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell and be detoured to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard to Karcher/Midland Blvd. (Exit 33).
- Westbound I-84 will be closed Monday night. Traffic will exit at Karcher/Midland Blvd. (Exit 33) and be detoured to Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard to Franklin Road (Exit 29) in Caldwell.
View the detour maps:
Westbound I-84 - https://bit.ly/322aPIw
Eastbound I-84 - https://bit.ly/3mzzFsp
The work is one of the final activities to be completed before the new overpass will be open to traffic later this month.
For more information, visit itdprojects.org/middleton-road-overpass email 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov or call (208) 334-8002. To receive construction updates, text 84corridor to 47177.
“Drive Idaho”, ITD’s podcast series on all things I-84 in Canyon County, is available for download wherever you get your podcasts.
