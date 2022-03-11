Purchase Access

The Payette Syringa Lions Club will host its annual youth breakfast on Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., in the Payette High School lunchroom at 1500 6th Ave. S.

For more information about the breakfast or to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Syringa Lions, email Cleo Thompson at cleocricket3@gmail.com.

