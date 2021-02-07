ONTARIO
After being nominated a finalist for Boys Golf Coach of the Year - Oregon, Scott Helmick, a longtime physical education teacher at Ontario High School, earned the award from National Federation of State High School Associations early last week.
Helmick has coached an assortment of sports throughout his tenure at Ontario High School, including basketball, football and golf.
“He is super humble about it, which is awesome,” said Ontario Schools Athletic Director Josh Mink during a phone interview on Friday.
Mink described Helmick as a “great mentor” for the district’s younger coaches, giving them advice at Mink’s request. And those coaches look up to Helmick, who is patient with them, Mink said. Additionally, he has finesse when it comes to engaging the students with “respect given both ways.”
“He’s great with our kids,” Mink said. “When I think about the education-based athletics that we’re trying to teach, it’s more than just a sport, but includes life lessons, [Helmick] epitomizes that philosophy, which is fantastic.”
An education-based focus, for example, incorporates life lessons while playing the game. For example, a team with many losses in a season will be focused on small victories with the coach helping to build the athlete’s self esteem by continuing to reinforce what’s being done right, then adding an area of improvement.
Helmick’s tenure spans back to at least 1998 according to newspaper archives, but the newspaper was unable to confirm how long Helmick has been with the Ontario School District. During that time, he’s coached “everything from high school to middle school” sports, Mink said.
And this school year, Helmick is returning to the OHS football staff as an offensive coordinator, after taking a year off from the program last year.
Having coached many sports was due to a love for it, not due to filling a void, in Mink’s opinion. He recalled trying to recruit Helmick recently as a head coach for girls basketball, and Helmick thanked him for thinking of him but said it wasn’t good timing.
“For Scott, it’s more than about the love of the game … it’s more about him wanting to be there,” Helmick said.
Coaching colleagues from Ontario High School echoed Mink’s statement.
“Scott cares deeply about not only the success of his student athletes on the field, but off the field as well,” reads a statement from Ontario School District. “Coach Helmick spends time to develop strong relationships with his athletes that last well beyond their time at OHS. Recently, we had an OHS Alum speak to our student athletes and he encouraged the current OHS Tigers to work hard for Coach Helmick, saying ‘he will push you to become a better athlete, you guys should listen to him.’”
Mink also recently remarked on how the head golf coach had worked to improve things for Ontario high school’s golf team, including the ability to practice throughout the year, weather permitting.
“During the last couple of years, Scott launched a fundraising campaign that allowed the installation of a golf practice facility here at Ontario High School,” Mink said. “Through his efforts he was able to install a driving range, putting green and chipping area on site at Ontario High School. This has allowed his golf teams the luxury of practicing year round.”
Golf is another of the spring sports that will see a truncated season in the spring of 2021; per the latest Oregon State Athletics Association, important season dates noted for boys and girls golf include first practice, April 5; first contest, April 12 and wrapping up the season barely more than a month later, between May 17-23.
To date, no meets have yet been scheduled.
“Congratulations, Coach,” reads the statement. “OHS is delighted to have Coach Helmick in our Tiger Family.”
