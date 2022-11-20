BOISE – With weather getting colder, and holidays on the horizon, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to ensure that all drivers are “Idaho Ready” for winter driving conditions. “Idaho Ready” is ITD’s annual winter safety campaign. The goal is to equip drivers with information and advice so they can safely and confidently navigate Idaho’s roadways, regardless of the forecast. 

On Thursday, ITD, Idaho State Police, and law enforcement agencies from several counties gathered for a news conference to drive home the importance of wearing seatbelts and driving to conditions this winter. Nearly 50 law enforcement and safety agencies will participate in extra patrols to keep our roadways safe. Funding for the patrols and overtime work focused on seat belt violations and impaired driving enforcement will be provided by a grant through ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The enforcement campaign will run from November 17, 2022, through January 1, 2023. Click here to download soundbites, video, and a photo from the event.



