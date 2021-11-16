BOISE — In a 49-19 vote, the Idaho House of Representatives adopted a House Ethics Committee report that unanimously recommended the formal censure of District 7 Representative Priscilla Giddings, as well as her removal from the House Human Resources Committee.
“This vote was scheduled as part of the House of Representatives’ return to Boise and one of several topics that needed to be addressed before closing the books on this year’s session,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. “It is my hope is that we can now all come together over the next several days to block the latest attempt of federal overreach by the Biden Administration.”
The Idaho House Republican Caucus is introducing proposed legislation to block the federal governments’ efforts to impose mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for private businesses with more than 100 employees, federal employees, and federal contractors. This comes after a favorable ruling in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which halted the mandate for private business with 100 or more employees.
“It’s time for the Idaho Legislature to take a clear stance on vaccine mandates,” said Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma. “By approving legislation to fight federal vaccine mandates of any sort, the Idaho House Republican Caucus is signaling its commitment to dozens of other states who are standing up to President Biden’s overreach.”
The Idaho House Republican Caucus is working to ensure that only complete and timely legislation advance to the House Floor. While fight is urgent, it’s not our intention to waste taxpayer money. Any ideas that are not yet complete can be refined ahead of the Second Regular Session of the 66th Idaho Legislature, which begins on Jan. 10.
