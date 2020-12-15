WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The Idaho House Republican Caucus announced the representatives who would serve in each house committee in a news release issued on Nov. 4.
Following is a list of committees on which District 9 Representatives Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, are appointed to.
• Agricultural Affairs - Boyle and Kerby
• Education - Kerby, Vice Chair
• Judiciary, Rules & Administration - Kerby
• Resources & Conservation - Boyle
Boyle has been on the Agricultural Affairs Committee since her election to the House in 2009.
In an email to the newspaper on Dec. 8, Boyle expressed her displeasure with how she and several legislators were treated following her unsuccessful bid for House Majority Leader, against Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star.
“I was removed as Agriculture Chair because I ran against Majority Leader Moyle,” wrote Boyle. “Several other legislators were removed as chairmen & vice chairmen because they openly supported us.”
Boyle also said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, was removed as Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Vice Chair after running for House Speaker against Rep. Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
“These actions are simply retaliation and intimidation to warn other members to never challenge the current leadership. It seems they believe they own those positions after 14 and 16 years with few challengers,” Boyle expressed. “Those challengers have never been punished.”
When asked if any other such removals from committees had occurred, Boyle replied, “It was done once a couple decades ago.”
Boyle did not comment on her goals for the 2021 Legislative Session before press time.
In a separate email on Monday, Kerby said his focus this session will be helping school districts see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
“That will hopefully include some spending flexibility, some flexibility with the way attendance is calculated due to kids working from home at least part of the time, and we need to make sure that the elected school board members keep their local control over their districts,” wrote Kerby. “When the pandemic started, and lots of people were going on unemployment, it looked to everyone like state tax revenues were heading towards a significant reduction. Due to this, the state reduced school district funding by 5% (after budgets were set), and one of the biggest pieces of this reduction was to take away teacher salary raises that had been budgeted at the state level. Those raises had a $26 million price tag.”
But as Gov. Brad Little relaxed Idaho’s COVID-19 restrictions, Kerby noted a “several hundred-million-dollar” fund balance for the end of 2020.
“Based on that information, I am working towards getting that $26 million restored to teacher salaries. This is the worst year for teachers in my lifetime, and the least we can do for them is give them the money that was promised before we became nervous about revenues.”
Kerby said he spent over 200 hours working on proposed mathematics standards for the state, referring to his experience teaching in New Plymouth and Payette schools.
“This was a fun exercise for me,” Kerby stated. “We are voting this Thursday on the final version we are sending to the legislature and the public for input. At the beginning of the process our committee reviewed the standards in a number of states looking for good ideas, and I believe we have done the best job of any state in America getting rid of Common Core. At the same time, we did not eliminate the rigor and quality of our math standards.”
