BOISE — The Idaho House Republican Caucus will hold its annual start of the legislative session news conference on Monday to talk about its priorities for the First Regular Session of the Sixty-sixth Idaho Legislature. Caucus leadership will also respond to Governor Brad Little’s State of the State Address and answer questions from the media, immediately following the Governor’s question and answer session with reporters.
The House Majority Caucus news conference will be held on the fourth floor of the Idaho State Capitol Building (700 W Jefferson St., Boise) in the House Majority Leadership and Caucus Room (E40).
Seating is limited so let the Caucus know at https://www.facebook.com/IdahoHouse
RepublicanCaucus/ if you plan to attend in person.
The media can also attend virtually via Zoom.
Meeting ID: 238 031 1072
Passcode: hf7Fqa
