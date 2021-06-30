BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society is collaborating with other historical agencies across the state to provide members with free access to nine participating museums and sites.
The Reciprocal Membership Pilot Program is intended to encourage and expand access to Idaho history for those who purchase or renew their annual membership with partnering historical agencies and sites.
“This program is the brainchild of our wonderful Board of Trustees who wanted to provide
Idahoans with greater access to the history of our state,” said Jennifer Spencer, the
Membership and Volunteer Coordinator for the society. “This program will allow all of our
members to take advantage of the wealth of our great state’s history by providing free
access to nine historical agencies and sites that tell the rich and diverse story of Idaho.”
The nine partners involved in the program include:
• Idaho State Museum (Boise)
• Old Idaho Penitentiary (Boise)
• Latah County Historical Society (Moscow)
• Bannock County Historical Museum (Pocatello)
• Post Falls Historical Museum (Post Falls)
• Museum of North Idaho (Coeur d’Alene)
• Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum (Twin Falls)
• White Spring Ranch Museum (Genesee)
• Hagerman Valley Historical Society Museum (Hagerman)
Idahoans can now purchase a membership at any participating site and receive membership benefits at other partner sites at no additional cost. Benefits include free admission, subscriptions to electronic newsletters, access to virtual programming, discounts for youth education programs at ISHS sites and discounts for family activities at society sites.
To learn more about membership for the society, visit https://history.idaho.gov/membership/.
