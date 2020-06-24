Highway 95 under construction July 6-7, some southbound lanes to close

PAYETTE - The city of Payette is advising motorists that the two southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 between Northeast Tenth Avenue and South Main Street will be closed on July 6 and July 7, in order to remove and replace the asphalt surface.
Idaho Transportation Department crews will be replacing the deteriorated section of the Highway. Northbound traffic on the roadway will not be affected.
The closure is not just for motorists: Bicyclists, and pedestrians will also be unable to use the two southbound lanes for the duration of the work and will need to take alternate routes. Alternative route for this project will be Northeast Tenth Avenue to South Main Street.
