In the Wednesday, Dec. 9 edition, it was reported that Help Them To Hope was not able to accept the Payette Police Department’s donation of ten found bicycles.
In a phone conversation with the newspaper on Dec. 10, Steve Dominguez, vice chairman of Help Them To Hope, sought to clarify the organization’s reasoning for not accepting the bicycles at this time.
Dominguez explained that while he and the staff of Help Them To Hope appreciate every donation made, there is a process that needs to be followed before bicycles can be handed out. Normally, Help Them To Hope would pick up the bicycles to be refurbished at the Snake River Correctional Institute, but this year the organization asked the police department to bring the bicycles to the institute for refurbishment which led to the police department opting to store the bicycles for future donation.
Dominguez stated he felt the organization should have offered to collect the donation themselves.
“There was just a communication breakdown,” said Dominguez.
Dominguez stated that it is possible for the bicycles to be given out next year.
