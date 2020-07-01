BOISE — Fires can cause power outages, affecting us all. That’s why Idaho Power asks customers to help prevent fires when using fireworks this Fourth of July and throughout the summer. Use safer options – like glowsticks instead of sparklers – and use only designated fire rings when camping.
Fireworks are not allowed at Idaho Power campgrounds or recreation areas.
Should outages from wildfires occur, Idaho Power employees remain ready to restore power once officials deem an area safe to enter. Idaho Power crews also maintain a supply of backup items to replace damaged equipment, such as power poles.
For a fun activity to help educate kids on the importance of firework and fire safety, a coloring sheet is available to download and print from idahopower.com/wildfires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.