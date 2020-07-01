BOISE — Fires can cause power outages, affecting us all. That’s why Idaho Power asks customers to help prevent fires when using fireworks this Fourth of July and throughout the summer. Use safer options – like glowsticks instead of sparklers – and use only designated fire rings when camping.

Fireworks are not allowed at Idaho Power campgrounds or recreation areas.

Should outages from wildfires occur, Idaho Power employees remain ready to restore power once officials deem an area safe to enter. Idaho Power crews also maintain a supply of backup items to replace damaged equipment, such as power poles. 

For a fun activity to help educate kids on the importance of firework and fire safety, a coloring sheet is available to download and print from idahopower.com/wildfires.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments