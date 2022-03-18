PAYETTE COUNTY — With Idaho’s COVID-19 emergency declaration set to expire on April 15, state health officials are preparing for a shift in their response to the changing landscape of the pandemic. Two years after the first case was confirmed in Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided insight into how it is shifting its approach to the illness in its regular media briefing on Tuesday.
According to Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of Public Health for Health and Welfare, case counts throughout Idaho continue to go down. She spoke in place of Director Dave Jeppesen, who was absent from the briefing.
“I am very pleased to report that our COVID-19 indicators continue to head in the right direction,” said Shaw-Tulloch during the briefing. “Our cases continue to decline. We’re meeting our goal of being below a testing positivity rate of 5%, and in fact we’re at 3.7% statewide.”
Shaw-Tulloch stated that hospitalizations are also continuing to decrease, opening up more beds in intensive care units. She took a moment to reflect on the last two years of the pandemic.
“As we just passed the two-year anniversary of our first COVID case in Idaho, I’ll never forget Friday, March 13, [2020] … Initially, we focused on building testing capacity at our state lab, informing the public what we knew or didn’t know about the virus, and trying to prevent the spread of the virus. Currently we are entering a new phase; Cases and test positivity are now low, but the pandemic is not over. The virus that causes COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future.”
Shaw-Tulloch says the new phase is marked by ample resources to fight COVID-19, immunity that has already been achieved and changes to how the department monitors and informs the public about developments in the pandemic.
“Future COVID-19 media briefings will be scheduled as needed; In addition, the data on our COVID-19 dashboard will change in this new phase, with at-home tests becoming more readily available. We will put less emphasis on the day-to-day changes in recorded case counts. But we will continue to include hospital capacity.”
Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, added that further intermittent waves of increased cases can be expected for the foreseeable future.
“Vaccines and prior infection do not necessarily mean long-term immunity and … we will likely have variants that emerge over time,” Turner warned. “As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have shifted away from universal case investigation and contact tracing … Surveillance for COVID-19 will begin to look a little more like the routine surveillance we do for other viral respiratory diseases that we track.”
Turner said that lab testing will continue to be reported for at least the next six months, and will determine how to respond to cluster outbreaks, including in congregate care settings, and assist federal efforts to track community spread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.