PAYETTE COUNTY — Amid a week marked by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Statehouse, the 10th week of the 2021 Idaho Legislative session saw many bills move and in some cases receive Gov. Brad Little’s signature. Following this busy week, the Legislature will take a historic 18-day recess which will give at least six House of Representatives members who have tested positive a chance to recover.
Shortly after House members voted Friday morning to recess until April 6, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon announced the Senate would follow suit.
Following are examples of progress made on bills in the House and Senate prior to the announcement of recess.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 5 by the Transportation and Defense Committee, amending Idaho’s hands-free device law under Idaho Code 49-1401A(2)(c), clarifies the law to permit use of navigation applications while operating a motor vehicle. The House passed the bill on Jan. 29 with a vote of 39-28-3, before the Senate voted 19-15-1 on March 2 to send it to Little for his approval. The bill was signed March 10.
• House Bill 27 by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, adds one new district judge position in Idaho’s Third Judicial District to keep pace with growth in the region. It passed the House 68-2 on Feb. 1 and the Senate 35-0 on March 8, before Little gave it his approval on Tuesday.
The cost for fiscal year 2022 for the judge and other related costs will total $273,700 according to the bill’s fiscal statement.
• In an age where documents are increasingly being transmitted digitally, House Bill 75 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee updates Idaho Code Section 617 of Chapter 6, Title 45 to deem email transmission of protests or appeals for unemployment insurance benefits and wage claims acceptable. The House passed it unanimously on Feb. 18, 70-0, and the Senate unanimously on March 11, 35-0. Little signed the bill on Wednesday.
• In an effort to “help prevent fiduciary conflicts of interest from occurring on a hospital district board and [provide] a district board more time to appoint replacements in the event of a vacancy,” House Bill 115 by the Health and Welfare committee prohibits hospital trustees from being employees of or having ownership stakes in certain other facilities. The House passed it on Feb. 18 with a vote of 68-2, followed by the Senate on March 8 with a vote of 34-0-1. It was signed into law Tuesday.
• As a trailer bill to House Bill 58 “which conformed to the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) as of January 1, 2021 except for the removal of the noncorporate loss limitations in IRC 461(l),” House Bill 170 by Rep. Steven C. Harris, R-Meridian, protects Idaho taxpayers against excess losses per the former bill’s limits and lets them carry such excess losses forward as net operating losses for up to 20 years.
The House approved it unanimously 70-0 on Feb. 22 before the Senate followed suit on March 11, 35-0. Little gave the bill his signature Wednesday.
Senate
• To account for how to pay for the state fire marshal’s retirement down the road, Senate Bill 1009 amends Idaho Code to count them and their deputies as firefighters under the Public Employee Retirement System as well as giving certain worker’s compensation benefits to first responders. Introduced by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, the Senate approved the bill 32-1-2 on Feb. 8 before the House gave its approve 67-1-2 on March 12. Little signed off on the bill Thursday.
• With COVID-19 exposing potential for price gouging amid a declared emergency, Senate Bill 1041 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee specifies that state statute prohibiting excessive pricing in such circumstances “applies to exorbitant or excessive increased prices to the consumer rather than to the margin between wholesale and retail prices.” The Senate voted 34-0-1 on Feb. 10 and the House voted 61-7-2 on March 12 to pitch the bill to Little. On Wednesday, Little signed on the dotted line and thus the bill had sold.
• Senate Bill 1093 by the Health and Welfare Committee took aim at over-regulation of physician assistants in medical practices; The bill “reduces unnecessary administrative and regulatory burdens from PAs, physicians, hospitals, and practice managers while maintaining an appropriate level of oversight” according to its statement. It allows clinics to leverage existing credentialing and privileging systems in hiring decisions.
Approved by the Senate 35-0 on Feb. 22 before checked out by the House and approved 68-0-2 on March 12, Little gave the bill his approval Thursday.
Legislative updates will resume upon the Legislature’s return to session. For a complete list of 2021 legislation and progress made prior to the announced recess, visit https://bit.ly/2Pe4fvm.
