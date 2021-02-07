CALDWELL – COVID-19 continues to spread throughout District 3. Some areas within District 3 are experiencing a downward trend in COVID-19, with declining daily incidence rates and positivity rates.
However, some areas in District 3 are still experiencing elevated rates of COVID-19 incidence. This is based on data available for the date range Jan. 17 - 30.
Canyon, Gem, and Payette counties are at the orange COVID-19 health alert level this week. Adams and Owyhee counties have moved to the yellow health alert level, the first counties to shift to the yellow alert level in recent weeks.
Washington County remains at the red health alert level. As of Jan. 30, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 3.19.
The agency expresses gratitude to residents of District 3 for continuing to follow current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, all six counties in the district continue to experience community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure.
It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Orange
Payette County will remain in the orange health alert level, with a decreasing positivity rate and incidence rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 2.42 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing.
Payette County has a test positivity rate of 8.26%, which is also decreasing and nearing the agency’s goal of 5.00% or less. 63.64% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and indicates an increase in community transmission. Epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as through household exposure and social gatherings. One school in Payette County is reporting sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no evidence of cluster outbreaks.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County will remain in the red health alert level, due to an elevated daily incidence rate, as well as sustained community transmission. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 5.34 daily cases per 10,000 people, which decreased slightly but is still higher than officials would like to see.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 6.38%, which decreased and is nearing our goal of 5.00% or less. 54.24% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which decreased sharply and points to an increase in community transmission.
Of the cases who could identify a potential exposure source, most were associated with household and workplace exposures. One school in Washington County reported one imported case of COVID-19 with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff attending in-person classes where investigations began between Jan. 24 - 30.
Washington County
• Weiser School District - 0 staff, 1 student
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
Payette County: 11 in quarantine, 0 in isolation
Washington County: 4 in quarantine, 1 in isolation
In total, 272 staff and students are quarantined, 49 isolated.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411.
