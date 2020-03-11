BOISE – In an effort to protect Idaho individuals and families, health insurance carriers are waiving co-sharing for Coronavirus testing.
While other states mandated the waiving of the co-sharing action, Idaho health insurance carriers voluntarily took this responsible action. For Idahoans who are insured on employer-based, self-funded plans that may not be waiving, it is advised they consult with their HR department. The Idaho carriers waiving co-sharing are: Blue Cross, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source, and Mountain Health Co-Op.
“We are in full support of Governor Little’s initiative to protect Idahoans in preparations for the Coronavirus,” said Director Dean Cameron. “We are thankful there are currently no reported cases in Idaho, and we commend our health insurance carriers for their compassion and assistance for Idaho families in waiving co-sharing.”
In the case of Idahoans ending up out of network, there is a possibility for the cost to exceed the expected cost and balance billing. We call upon providers to join the insurance industry and refrain from balance billing customers during this difficult time.
Idahoans are encouraged to visit Coronavirus.Idaho.Gov where the public can find the latest information, including the Governor’s new Coronavirus Working Group, resources to learn more about the disease and contact information for local public health districts.
The Idaho Department of Insurance has been regulating the business of insurance in Idaho since 1901. The mission of the Department is to serve and protect Idahoans by equitably, effectively and efficiently administering the Idaho Insurance Code and the International Fire Code. For more information, visit doi.idaho.gov.
