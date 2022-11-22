CALDWELL – Southwest District Health officials have noted an increase in the number of RSV cases in our area and encourage individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of RSV and other respiratory illnesses and to take preventive measures to keep themselves and their families healthy during the upcoming holiday season. Some hospitals and healthcare organizations around the nation report maxed out hospital capacity and overrun emergency departments due to RSV.

Now is the time to take precautions and know how you can prevent becoming ill and how to protect others in your family if you do become ill.  



