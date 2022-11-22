CALDWELL – Southwest District Health officials have noted an increase in the number of RSV cases in our area and encourage individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of RSV and other respiratory illnesses and to take preventive measures to keep themselves and their families healthy during the upcoming holiday season. Some hospitals and healthcare organizations around the nation report maxed out hospital capacity and overrun emergency departments due to RSV.
Now is the time to take precautions and know how you can prevent becoming ill and how to protect others in your family if you do become ill.
“Case trends for RSV activity in our area will change quickly as cases usually peak between December and February,” said Josh Campbell, SWDH Family and Clinic Services Division Administrator. “We want everyone to use common sense to know when to go and when to stay home this season, especially as we enter the holidays.”
Some of the ways you can help prevent becoming ill with RSV and flu include:
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Wash hands frequently and correctly (with soap and water for 20 seconds)
• Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact with sick people
• Stay home when sick
• Consider wearing a mask if you need to be in public
• Clean and disinfect surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops frequently
• Get the flu vaccine – Everyone 6 months and older are eligible for the flu vaccine
• Practice healthy habits such as eating whole nutritious foods, exercising, and socializing.
