PAYETTE — This year marks the 40th anniversary of Valley Family Health Care opening their doors. In 1982, the health center opened its first medical clinic in Payette, Idaho, with the mission of providing affordable, quality health care to everyone in the communities they serve. Since then, Valley Family has grown to consist of eight medical clinics, a mobile clinic and three dental clinics throughout southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. Over the years, they have improved, moved, and built facilities to accommodate the growing needs of the communities. They’ve expanded their services to include an outreach center, pediatrics, and women’s health in recent years.
Valley Family Health Care has always worked to be responsive to the needs of the community, with a focus on collaboration, and innovation to help create strong communities with healthy families. The health center’s prescription drug assistance, and income-based sliding fee scale are just some of the ways they make sure their services remain accessible to everyone. The governing board of Valley Family Health Care is made up of volunteers from the very communities the clinic system serves, with board members coming from diverse backgrounds and social situations. Over the past four decades, VFHC has continued to meet the primary care needs of our community members while upholding their values of wisdom, partnership, respect, teamwork, integrity, and diversity. As the needs of the communities served grow, so has Valley Family.
In 2022, they will be opening a fourth Ontario Medical Clinic location. The location of that clinic will be at the corner of 8th Avenue and Fortner. A community listening session is planned for Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario, with a light dinner provided to gain insight from the community on what services should be provided at that location.
