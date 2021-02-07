CALDWELL — Vaccinating our older adult population (65 and older), is currently high priority. We are closely working with our local COVID-19 vaccine partners to administer vaccine to eligible population groups. However, there are challenges to overcome and we ask for your patience and cooperation as we work through these challenges together. One of those challenges is our supply of vaccines. As of February 4, 2021, most of the vaccination sites in Southwest District Health’s jurisdiction have reported they have no appointment availability. The current vaccine quantity of 3,000 weekly doses makes it very difficult to schedule appointments in advance. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, officials report it is difficult for COVID-19 vaccine partners to schedule vaccination clinics.
Southwest District Health, or District 3, is responsible for distributing the vaccine to those eligible under Group 2 (Frontline Essential Workers and adults 65 years of age or older) in the following counties: Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington. As you may already realize, 3,000 vaccine doses are not nearly enough to vaccinate all eligible individuals in a single week. With the current weekly allotment of vaccine, officials estimate it will take 10 weeks to vaccinate all individuals in Group 2.
Officials tells residents that while they understand many individuals in Group 2 are eager to receive their vaccine, they ask for continued patience and understanding as they work with community partners to administer vaccines to over 46,778 people within District 3. It is anticipated that it will take at least 10 weeks to vaccinate everyone in Group 2. Community members eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to prioritize those compromised individuals over 65 and those that are high risk.
Officials say they are working diligently to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people as quickly and efficiently as they can with limited vaccine supply. The public is encouraged to continue to look for updates from Southwest District Health via social media, news releases, and updates from our media and healthcare partners.
If you are currently eligible to receive a vaccine, appointment availability may not be immediate. Current vaccine administering partner sites can be found at this websire as well as frequently asked questions: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine.
Questions about this information or any other COVID-19 information may be directed to the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at 208-455-5411. Statewide Information: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Officials expressed gratitude for the public’s patience as work continues to vaccinate currently eligible populations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.