BOISE — The Department of Health and Welfare is pleased to announce a new funding opportunity to establish and operate mobile, off-site, walk-in, and special COVID-19 vaccination clinics in underserved populations. That includes communities of high social vulnerabilities, racial and ethnic minority populations, and rural communities, among others.
A total of $9 million is available on a first-come, first-served basis to enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers, who can apply for funding at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Application-for-Mobile-Offsite-Special-COVID-19-Vaccination-Clinics-FINAL.pdf.
“The safe and efficient administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho is our No. 1 priority. DHW is actively working to make sure there are no resource barriers for providers in performing this critical role, especially to underserved populations and rural communities,” said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch. “It’s critical to make it as easy as possible for Idahoans 16 and older to choose to get vaccinated. This grant funding is an effort to provide vaccination opportunities to people where they work, play, and live their lives.”
Grant money can be used for any COVID-19 vaccine services the recipient provides outside of their usual, appointment-based clinics. Examples include, but are not limited to: mobile, off-site, pop-up, walk-in clinics door-to-door vaccination efforts; in-home vaccination for homebound individuals; clinics joined with community and job fairs; and walk-up sites at pharmacies, shopping centers, places of worship, colleges and universities, salons, and other locations. An initial funding cap of $500,000 per applicant will apply for this funding opportunity.
Eligible applicants must either be currently enrolled as an Idaho COVID-19 vaccine provider or must partner with an enrolled Idaho COVID-19 vaccine provider to administer the mobile/offsite/special COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Anyone 16 years of age and older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.