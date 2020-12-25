CALDWELL — Daily incidence rates of COVID-19 remain at an elevated level across the district. This is based on data available for the date range Dec. 6-19. Currently, all six-counties within the jurisdiction of Public Health District 3 are at the red health alert level.
As of Dec. 19, 2020, the daily district-wide incident rate per 10,000 population is 8.12.
As a reminder, all six counties in the district are now experiencing community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure. It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread. This is an achievable goal that can be met by making a choice. The choice to socially distance from people outside your household, wearing a face-covering, staying home when sick or exposed to COVID-19, and washing your hands frequently.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 5.61 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing. Only 52.56% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread. SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, including Idaho and Oregon workplaces, as well as travel. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 19.83%, which is remaining elevated and shows that COVID-19 is more prevalent in the community than our data show. Many Payette County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no evidence of transmission within the schools.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 8.30 daily cases per 10,000 people,
which is decreasing but still extremely high. The positivity rate for Washington County is 22.62%, which is decreasing but still shows that COVID-19 is much more prevalent in the community than our data show. Only 66.97% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which points to sustained community spread.
SWDH epidemiologists are seeing transmission occurring primarily within households and workplaces. Multiple Washington County schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no evidence of transmission within the schools.
Weekly school cases
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 2 in quarantine, 1 in isolation
• Washington County: 20 in quarantine, 2 in isolation
Total across Region 3: 154 in quarantine, 64 in isolation
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-54
